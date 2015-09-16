This is so wrong.

We just passed the 14th anniversary of the terrorism attacks on September 11, 2001 and remembered all the stories of those who were at the World Trade Center in New York City that day. Now, comedian Steve Rannazzisi admits he lied about escaping from the Twin Towers, after questioning by The New York Times.

“I was not at the Trade Center on that day,” he said in a statement. “I don’t know why I said this. This was inexcusable. I am truly, truly sorry.”

Rannazzisi repeatedly said he was working at Merrill Lynch’s offices in the South Tower when the North Tower was hit. “I was there and then the first tower got hit and we were like jostled all over the place,” he said in 2009.

The actor was in New York City, but working in midtown. In fact, Merrill Lynch has no record of his employment and had no offices in either tower. He confessed after these plot holes were brought up to him.

Several times, the actor recalled his story of escaping, and credited the attacks with his decision to leave his office job to try to make it in Hollywood.

Rannazzisi is a star of FX’s The League and is the new face of a Buffalo Wild Wings campaign. He also has a stand-up special called ‘BREAKING DAD’ which premieres this Saturday on Comedy Central.

It’s going to be really hard to find anything that comes out of his mouth funny now.

[Lead image via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]