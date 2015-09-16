The 2015 NFL season officially kicked-off last Thursday night with the defending champs playing at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that ended 28-21 in favor of the Patriots. There’s no doubt this game was pivotal for Tom Brady, who threw four touchdown passes and no interceptions in the first game of the season.

Whether it was praise for earning his fourth Super Bowl ring, or being a part of the NFL scandal that is DeflateGate, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve seen Brady’s name all over headlines throughout the past year, but we have to give credit where it’s due.

Not only is the New England Patriots’ quarterback amongst the best in the league, he is also a father to three adorable children and husband to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Did we forget to mention his awfully good looks? In celebration of the new NFL season, and to give us an excuse to keep an eye on Brady all year, here are 15 of the hunk’s hottest looks.

VIEW GALLERY