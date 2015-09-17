It’s New York Fashion Week and as expected, celebs have gone above and beyond to show off their chic style. So far, celebs have been doing their homework fashion-wise and are gearing up to take notes on the upcoming fashion trends that are to come next year. This is definitely the time to make an epic fashion statement for the all the world to see that you truly know what you’re doing in the fashion department. From Rita Ora’s chic and sultry little black dress to Victoria Justice’s eye catching metallic dress, these celebs are showing they absolutely know a thing or two about being on trend for fashion week.

Here’s our top ten list of our favorite stylish stars for the third week in September!

VIEW GALLERY

[Images via Getty]