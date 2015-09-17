Okay, let’s face it ladies and gents – boys suck (there is a clear distinction between “boy” and “man,” let me tell you). No matter who he is, what he does, how “mature” he is – it’s all lie. It’s only a matter of time before he turns into a f*ckboy and disappears off of the face of the Earth until the magic hours of 1 am and 4 am when he messages you with the ever-romantic “u up?” text.

If you can’t handle my quadruple texts in all-capitals in the daylight, THEN YOU CERTAINLY DON’T DESERVE ME AT MY BEST – or whatever that Marilyn Monroe quote is.

However, don’t fret just yet. There is a male companion out there for you somewhere–however, he’s furrier (or hairier in some instances) than your usual fare and tends to slobber a lot.

I’m talking about dogs, ladies. Dogs. Forget about them being man’s best friend–they’re really woman’s best friend. No matter the hour, they’re always happy to see you. They jump at you as soon as you walk in the door and greet you like no other. No longer will a hug or a kiss on the cheek from your significant other do – you will need to be attacked with love at the door.

If you’re grumpy, your dog still loves you. If you’re grumpy around the significant other, your S/O will “call you out” and tell you to “lighten up” when you just needed to feel your feelings, all right!?

There are a myriad of reasons why dogs are just simply better than boyfriends, but here are the top 17.

