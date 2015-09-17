Recently, Columbia-based illustrator Fulaleo Obremor decided to create a project entitled, “Me and My Other Me,” where he featured seven male celebrity icons like Michael Jackson and Steve Jobs side-by-side with their younger selves. In an interview with BuzzFeed, he said that he chose these particular celebs due to fact that he was inspired by “brilliant people with a good story” and he found inspiration from their “music, fashion and movies.” He also said that he hopes to make a female version of this project but stressed that “time is my boss.”

Obremor did a phenomenal job depicting these influential celebrities. Not only did he accurately highlight the great difference between the past and present, but also gave us a small dose nostalgia as we take glimpse back at what these celebs looked like in their glory days.

Check out Obremor’s illustrations down below.

