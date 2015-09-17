People all over the country tuned into the second Republican debate last night to be good, informed citizens, but all that went out the window when we laid eyes on the audience member sitting behind moderator Jake Tapper. “Hot Debate Guy” quickly became the most interesting part of the event – just ask Twitter.

Thinking of turning Republican for the hottie behind Jake Tapper, someone please stop me. pic.twitter.com/NXPQ4YcTpQ — Brett Ryback (@btryback) September 17, 2015

Can someone please get a screen grab of the hot guy in the audience behind Jake Tapper?! #CNNDebate — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) September 17, 2015

Holy Jesus's beard – can we talk about that hunk behind jake tepper? #GOPDebate — Jonathan (@McEuen) September 17, 2015

The guy behind Jake the moderator might actually be Wes Bentley. #GOPDebate — Victoria Aveyard 🤶🏻 (@VictoriaAveyard) September 17, 2015

The hot audience member behind Jake Tapper won the debate. #GOPDebate — Joshua Grotheer (@joshuagrotheer) September 17, 2015

Hot Debate Guy happens to be Gregory Caruso. CNN tracked him down. Turns out, he’s a filmmaker based in Los Angeles, currently working on a documentary called Making the American Man, which was crowdfunded on Indiegogo. The movie will discuss the topic of masculinity by talking to people who create and manufacture men’s products.

The bad news? He doesn’t even have a Facebook or Twitter account to peruse. In fact, he only found out he was going viral after friends texted him. “It’s pretty hilarious,” he said. “Social media can focus on some guy at the debate instead of the debate.”

The young Republican (duh) hasn’t picked a favorite candidate this time around, but he did say Carly Fiorina was a highlight at the debate. And according to Us Weekly, his dad is a wealthy real estate developer who has donated to many GOP politicians, including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Just goes to show that when you surround yourself with fat, old dudes, you instantly look wayyyy hotter.

