People all over the country tuned into the second Republican debate last night to be good, informed citizens, but all that went out the window when we laid eyes on the audience member sitting behind moderator Jake Tapper. “Hot Debate Guy” quickly became the most interesting part of the event – just ask Twitter.
Hot Debate Guy happens to be Gregory Caruso. CNN tracked him down. Turns out, he’s a filmmaker based in Los Angeles, currently working on a documentary called Making the American Man, which was crowdfunded on Indiegogo. The movie will discuss the topic of masculinity by talking to people who create and manufacture men’s products.
My name's Gregory Caruso. I'm making a documentary along with a great crew of friends from USC. "Making the American Man" is a documentary about American made goods for men, the proud makers of these products, and what it means to be an American man from their perspectives. We are currently traveling the US, having just completed our first West Coast trip. Posts from our first leg will be posted daily and any support is truly appreciated.
The bad news? He doesn’t even have a Facebook or Twitter account to peruse. In fact, he only found out he was going viral after friends texted him. “It’s pretty hilarious,” he said. “Social media can focus on some guy at the debate instead of the debate.”
The young Republican (duh) hasn’t picked a favorite candidate this time around, but he did say Carly Fiorina was a highlight at the debate. And according to Us Weekly, his dad is a wealthy real estate developer who has donated to many GOP politicians, including Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Just goes to show that when you surround yourself with fat, old dudes, you instantly look wayyyy hotter.