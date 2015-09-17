Katie Holmes just personifies that all American girl next door thing, doesn’t she? Ever since she played Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek, she’s established her sense of style – and even after all these years, she’s stuck to it.

She’s clearly a fan of simple sweaters, boyfriend jeans, and classic heels. And you know what? So are we. These pieces are so comfortable and easy. The reason Katie looks so great in them is simple – she invests in good pieces and she combines them well. You can too – just shop our similar pieces right here.

