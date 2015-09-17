The Look For Less: Katie Holmes Does Tomboy Chic

||

Katie Holmes just personifies that all American girl next door thing, doesn’t she? Ever since she played Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek, she’s established her sense of style – and even after all these years, she’s stuck to it.

Katie-Holmes_11nov14_rex_b_592x888

She’s clearly a fan of simple sweaters, boyfriend jeans, and classic heels. And you know what? So are we. These pieces are so comfortable and easy. The reason Katie looks so great in them is simple – she invests in good pieces and she combines them well. You can too – just shop our similar pieces right here.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]

The Look For Less: Recreate Selena Gomez's Black & White

Read More:
Lifestyleaffordable fashion,fashion,katie holmes,style
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara HCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
  • 10614935101348454