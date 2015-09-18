All hail Queen Bey.

Beyoncé’s new song, a collaboration with producer Naughty Boy, was dropped late yesterday along with a music video. You might recognize the producer’s name from his work with Sam Smith on the song “La La La” or his feud with former One Directioner Zayn Malik. Naughty Boy allegedly leaked parts of Zayn’s cover of “No Type” without the okay from the artist, which resulted in a back-and-forth on Twitter.

Although Yoncé isn’t featured in the video, it’s still visually amazing, and her stellar vocals are enough for us. Arrow Benjamin is also featured on the track that you’ll surely be listening to on repeat all day long.

Watch the gorgeous video below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJSik6ejkr0&w=640&h=360%5D

Never enough Beyoncé. Ever.