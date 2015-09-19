Rick Ross is officially off the market, as he proposes to his 22-year-old girlfriend, Lira Mercer, who also goes by the name of Lira Galore.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, the newly engaged model revealed the big news via Snapchat by showing off her sparkler — and rightfully so. She then followed up with more pictures on Instagram yesterday.

“Thanks @rafaelloandco for making everything EXTRA special !🌹#Mrs,” Mercer captioned one image of her rock, soon after posting a brief video of her hand resting on top of Ross’ with the focus on her ring.

Equally as excited was Rafaello and Co., the jeweler whom the ring was bought from. “My brother @richforever and his beautiful lady @lira_galore stopped by today and had themselves a serious shopping spree #riperic #rafaellokings #teamRafaello,” a picture on the jeweler’s Instagram account read the same day as the couple’s engagement.

According to TMZ, the ring — which Ross did NOT get on bended knee for while proposing — cost $350,000 and “the centerpiece of the 11-carat sparkler is a whopping five carrot emerald-cut diamond. Ross didn’t hold back on the wedding band either. It’s six carats and all diamonds.”

Amber Rose was one of the first of the couple’s famed-friends to send her well wishes to the happy couple. “Congrats to my girl @lira_galore and @richforever 😍😍😍😍 Love is a beautiful thing,” the once-married-to-Wiz-Khalifa-model wrote with a snapshot of the diamond that says, “When it’s real, you just know.”

Ross and Mercer have only started dating a few months ago, but she’s gained the rep of his ride-or-die chick. During his most recent Georgia jail stint where he was arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, she stood by her man’s side.

Although this will be the first marriage for both, they’ve both been linked to big names. The future Mrs. latest flames include Drake and Meek Mill, while Ross was last linked to entrepreneur Ming Lee.

