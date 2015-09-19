Will Smith Just Redefined #RelationshipGoals with his Facebook Post

While celebrity couples displaying any amount of affection to one another via social media is enough to send people swooning in admiration/jealousy (example, Calvin Harris defending T Swift via Twitter), Will Smith just raised the bar to a whole new level.

In celebration of wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 44th birthday, Will posted on Facebook a throwback picture of the two, looking extremely young but very happy, with the following message:

“This was taken at your mom’s house 20 years ago. That’s a long time ago!!! So I decided to do some math… I have sung happy birthday to you 20 times and I have bought you 19 birthday presents (I was mad that one year). I have watched you blow out 693 candles (737 after tonite). I’ve told you ‘I love you’ at least 8,285 times. And of the nearly 3.96 Billion women on the planet – there is only 1 that I want to spend the rest of my life with. Happy Birthday, my Love!”

Aaaaand I’m dead.

Not too long ago there were rumors that the two were getting a divorce because, well, Hollywood. Fortunately, Will also took to Facebook to clear the air on that, saying, “Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness. (Because it’s contagious) but […] in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are…NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Making a 17+ year marriage work is obviously not easy, but to make it work despite the amount of bullsh*t that accompanies the kind of fame, success and celebrity status that not only the pair, but their children, Willow and Jaden Smith, have, is nothing short of amazing.

It might be in all of our best interests to take some relationship advice from Smith himself, which he recently posted a snippet of:

Noted. Definitely noted.