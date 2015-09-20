Girls star Allison Williams, aka Marnie, just got married to Ricky Van Veen, co-founder of College Humor, on Saturday. And she looked absolutely stunning (per usual).

The 27-year-old actress wore a handmade couture wedding gown by Oscar de la Renta and the ceremony took place at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming. In addition to the obvious guests, such as co-stars Lena Dunham, Jermima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet, other celebrity attendees included John Mayer, Katy Perry, Bruce Springstein, Tom Hanks, and Seth Meyers.

The newly weds originally had planned to marry earlier this year, but post-poned the wedding after Allison’s father, NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams, got some negative media attention for making false statements about his involvement with the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Allison shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her hubby on the day of their wedding (see below), with the caption “9.19.15”.

The two got engaged in February 2014, after meeting through mutual friends and dating for over three years. Although they have kept a relatively low-profile, the duo has been photographed on double dates with other celebrity couples, including John Mayer and Katy Perry.

Williams told Glamour magazine in an interview last year that her “goal is to create a career [she] can walk away from and become a mom.”

“I’d love to be a mom,” Williams said. “And not have to bring my kids into my trailer… Or a balance [of both]. But you’ve [got to] call it on the fly to a certain extent.”

Williams also gushed about her excitement about the engagement in a previous interview with Seth Meyers.

