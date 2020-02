The students at Rockit Dance Studio in Los Angeles got the surprise of their lives this weekend when the one and only Britney Spears showed up to their class. Not only did she say hi, but she taught the girls a dance to Madonna‘s song “Give Me All Your Luvin.'”

“Surprised the girls at @rockitdancestudio today!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thx for letting me take over your class @lenagold! They rocked it.”

That’s an experience these students will never forget.