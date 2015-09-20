Season 21 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars premiered just last week. Among the list of celebrities who will be competing on season 21 of the show is the handsome Carlos PenaVega, who’s most well known for his role on the hit Nickelodeon show Big Time Rush. Carlos’ wife, Alexa PenaVega, who starred as Carmen Cortez in Spy Kids, will also be competing for the number one spot this season.

We were already aware of Carlos’ remarkable abilities in acting and singing, but who knew he was such a triple threat? There’s no doubt this guy’s got some hot moves after racking up 23 out of 30 possible points from the three judges in his first performance with professional partner Witney Carson. The heartthrob even managed to get a compliment from Julianne Hough, who described him as being one of the most natural performers to take the stage that night.

From the looks of his Instagram account, Carlos seems to be the furthest thing from shy. His posts consist of flaunting numerous shirtless pics and showing off his sexy, toned bod, which only makes us want to continuing watching him move and shake across that stage.

In case you have yet to come across these pics, here are 15 of Carlos PenaVega’s sexiest photos. We’re not drooling, you’re drooling!

