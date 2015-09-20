Emmy Awards 2015: Everything You Need to Know For Tonight’s Show

Tonight is the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Show. (Don’t feel bad if you need a reminder what this particular award show is “for”… it’s hard to keep up. It’s for TV shows.)

The show begins at 8:00 pm ET on FOX and will be hosted by Adam Samberg. Samberg recently told E!: “We’re writing up a storm and we have shot a couple of pre-tapes, so we’re editing and I feel good about it all. We’re definitely going to be incorporating a lot of funny people and make it a big family party.”

Netflix is a big player in this year’s awards, with a handful of shows nominated such as Orange is the New Black, House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. First-time nominees include Mad Men, Parks and Recreation, and The Colbert Report. It should also be noted that this year marks the first time in Emmy history that two black females (Viola Davis and Taraji P. Henson) are nominated in the same year, in the same category.

It is also the last chance for the following shows to win an Emmy: The Newsroom, Parks and Recreation, Sons of Anarchy, Mad Men and Boardwalk Empire.

As with any award show, you can expect a star-studded line up of presenters, including Mindy Kaling, Lady Gaga, Ricky Gervais, John Stamos, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Below are some of the most anticipated, popular and ‘important’ categories, and the nominees.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Amy Schumer, “Inside Amy Schumer”

Lisa Kudrow, “Comeback”

Best Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“Mad Men”

“Downton Abbey”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Better Call Saul”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Lead Actor in Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Will Forte, “Last Man on Earth”

Best Comedy Series

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Transparent”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

“Parks and Recreation”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”