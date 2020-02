Adam Levine is a pop rock legend. Performing as the lead vocalist for Maroon 5, his career exploded with the band’s first album release in 2002. Since then, he has racked up three Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and more. He was also a coach on The Voice, the Emmy-winning NBC reality singing show. Ooh, and did I mention he is good looking? Okay, that is an understatement. He is sweltering hot. If you don’t believe me, have a look for yourself.

