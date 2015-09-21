Backstreet’s back!

Twenty years after Nick Carter made girls go crazy all over the world, he is surrounded by screaming fans once again. Carter is best known for being a member of one of the greatest boy bands in history, The Backstreet Boys, but he’s come back into our lives as one of the contestants on season 21 of Dancing With The Stars. He did not disappoint in the first week of competition, scoring a 24 out of 30 from the judges and receiving a standing ovation.

Check out some of my picks of the hottest photos of Nick Carter.

