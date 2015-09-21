Nick Carter: 15 Hottest Photos Of The Backstreet Boy & ‘DWTS’ Contestant

||

Backstreet’s back!

Twenty years after Nick Carter made girls go crazy all over the world, he is surrounded by screaming fans once again. Carter is best known for being a member of one of the greatest boy bands in history, The Backstreet Boys, but he’s come back into our lives as one of the contestants on season 21 of Dancing With The Stars. He did not disappoint in the first week of competition, scoring a 24 out of 30 from the judges and receiving a standing ovation.

Dancing With The Stars Season 21: Predictions & Favorites

Check out some of my picks of the hottest photos of Nick Carter.

VIEW GALLERY
Read More:
Newsbackstreet boys,Dancing With The Stars,Nick Carter
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Kristal TalleyCOLLEGECANDY Writer
If she's not out and about with family and friends, then she's home catching up on the latest in entertainment news. As a recent graduate of Stetson University and a girl who has been writing for all four years of her college career she began to accept that writing is a form of art and a great way to express yourself. Follow me on twitter @DiorDollKristal
  • 10614935101348454