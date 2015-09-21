Sometimes a new makeup routine can be a little intimidating – even a bold red lipstick can seem like too much at times. Ryan Krasney, makeup artist and the owner of Blend Make-up Artistry, would disagree. Not only does the Maryland girl rock crazy colors on her kisser, she makes works of art. To her, lips are her (tiny) canvas to creating gorgeous makeup inspired by everything from food and patterns to movies and books…and the results are incredible.

Krasney is proof that every artist has a different canvas.

So yeah, don’t be afraid to rock that red lip this weekend.

[Photos via Instagram]