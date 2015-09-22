When Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer aren’t jetskiing on some beautiful, exotic vacation or dancing on Billy Joel’s piano during a performance of “Uptown Girl” or writing a movie together or even together at all, they’re still making us jealous of their amazing friendship.

Schumer took home an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series this Sunday, and one of the first people to congratulate her (via text) was J. Law, of course.

“She said that I looked pretty but not smart,” the Inside Amy Schumer actress told Entertainment Tonight, laughing. “She did! She’s really funny. She’s the real deal funny.”

But Lawrence didn’t stop there. She also surprised Schumer with a massive bouquet of GIANT balloons that is completely taking over the hotel room. Schumer showed off her gift on Instagram with the caption, “Never tell Jennifer L your room number.”

Major humble brag, Amy, but we’ll let it slide.