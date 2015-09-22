When Forbes released their annual list of highest-paid celebrities, there was a new power couple in the town of Hollywood. Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris took the top spot as the highest paid couple of the past year with a whopping $146 million, beating out previous list-toppers Beyoncé and Jay-Z who only pulled in $110.5 million. We have a feeling the Carters didn’t lose much sleep over the loss. Both Queen Bey and Mr. Z make plenty on their own. But how much is Beyoncé really worth?

According to Forbes, Yoncé is estimated to be worth a nice chunk of change at $250 million, but other websites believe her earnings to make her worth closer to $450 million. Either way, she isn’t heating up Ellio’s pizza in the microwave for dinner.

Beyonce’s Net Worth as of 2018: $350 million

So how did Beyonce amass so much money? A lot of work, for one thing. We break it down for you below.

1997 – 2001

As we all know, Beyoncé started her rise to fame as part of girl group Destiny’s Child. After a few lineup changes, she found herself on the rise with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Thanks to hits like “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name,” the group reached a huge audience with their album The Writing’s on the Wall, which eventually sold over eight million copies in the United States, gaining eight-time platinum certification by the RIAA.

Their next album, Survivor, featured hits like “Survivor” and “Bootylicious” was certified four-time platinum in the United States. The group also recorded a Christmas album before deciding to pursue solo projects.

2002 – 2007



Beyoncé proved to be more than just a great singing with roles with hit movies like Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002), The Pink Panther (2006) and Dreamgirls (2006).

Beyoncé’s first solo recording was a feature on Jay-Z’s song “03 Bonnie & Clyde” in October 2002, which peaked at number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She released her first solo album Dangerously in Love in 2003 which earned her five Grammy awards. She embarked on the Dangerously in Love Tour in Europe and later toured alongside Missy Elliott and Alicia Keys for the Verizon Ladies First Tour in North America.

Beyoncé’s second solo album B’Day was released on her twenty-fifth birthday in 2006 and sold 541,000 copies in its first week and debuted on top of the Billboard 200, becoming Beyoncé’s second consecutive number-one album in the United States.

2008 – 2010



In April 2008, Beyoncé married Jay Z. Her third studio album, I Am… Sasha Fierce, followed soon after and became her third consecutive number-one album in the U.S. The album featured the number-one song “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and the top-five songs “If I Were a Boy” and “Halo.”

In March 2009, Beyoncé embarked on the I Am… World Tour, her second headlining worldwide concert tour, consisting of 108 shows, grossing $119.5 million.

Beyoncé further expanded her acting career, starring as blues singer Etta James in the 2008 musical biopic, Cadillac Records, and 2009 thriller Obsessed.

2011 – 2016

In 2011, Bey became the first solo female artist to headline the main Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury Festival in over 20 years and was named the highest-paid performer in the world per minute.

Her fourth studio album 4 was released on June 28, 2011, in the US, which debuted (surprise, surprise) atop the Billboard 200 chart, giving Beyoncé her fourth consecutive number-one album in the US.

In 2013, Beyoncé performed at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show. Her feature-length documentary film, Life Is But a Dream, first aired on HBO on February 16, 2013.

Beyoncé embarked on The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour on April 15, which included 132 dates that ran through March 2014. It became the most successful tour of her career and one of the most successful tours of all time.

On December 13, 2013, Beyoncé unexpectedly released her self-titled fifth studio album without any prior announcement or promotion. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, giving Beyoncé her fifth consecutive number-one album in the US, making her the first woman in the chart’s history to have her first five studio albums debut at number one.

The On the Run tour of 2014 with husband Jay-Z (himself worth $550 million) brought in nearly $100 million from 19 North American shows, giving music’s first couple a nightly average on par with the Rolling Stones.

At the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2015, Beyoncé was nominated for six awards and took home three. She headlined 2015 Made in America festival and will also headline the Global Citizen Festival.

There seems to be no end to what Beyoncé can do, but hey, she earns every penny.

2017

Beyonce kicked off the new year with a wonderful discovery: she’s pregnant with twins! After having their first daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, she and Jay-Z have looked forward to expanding their family. Beyonce posted on her Instagram account, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed 2 times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by 2, and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters.”

Because of her condition, Beyonce could not perform at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Her doctors advised her to “keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months” according to a statement on the festival’s Facebook page. Despite the displeasure of her fans on Twitter, I’m glad that she’s taking this time off for her precious twins.

2018

Like last year this year also Beyonce is reportedly attending the 2018 Grammy Awards and this will be first big public appearance. She is headlining Coachella this year because she had to cancel last year due to her pregnancy.