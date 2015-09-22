We’ve all been there – stuck in a situation that seems like the end of the world. We lose sleep over things only to realize….they actually don’t matter in the long run.

Take it from me: College is not the time for sweating the small stuff. Life will never be as simple as it is while you’re young, so enjoy the ride. These eight problems can feel monumental in the moment but the in grand scheme of things? They’re just as blip on the radar.

1. Getting into a drunken fight with you roommate

Fighting with anyone sucks…but fighting with someone you have to see all the time? Yeah, that’s pretty brutal. Still, it’s so not the end of the world. Drunken drama tends to blow over really quickly – and you can speed it all along by being the bigger person and breaking the ice with a peace offering the next day.

2. Failing a test

Now, obviously grades are important. We would never say they’re not. With that being said, failing one test during your college career (or even two or three) is really not such a big deal. We all have off days when we just don’t seem to function correctly – one or two failed tests will hardly ruin your college career. Which bring us to…

3. Your GPA

It really doesn’t matter after college, except in certain situations (like if you want to go to grad school). Obviously, you always want to aim for the highest GPA possible, but the difference between, say, a 3.6 and a 3.7 is not so major. Do your best, pursue the classes that interest you and put your best foot forward when you decide what you want to do post-grad….but don’t spend too much time worrying about the exact number.

4. Getting turned down by your dream job

Chances are, you won’t land the job you desperately want on your first try. Getting rejected is not the end of the world, though. In fact, you just might find that your dream job isn’t your dream after all. Keep working hard and you’re sure to land the job that’s right for you.

5. Being the only single friend

I know from personal experience that it can seriously suck when you’re single and basically all off your friends are attached. And it’s not just a matter of being the awkward odd wheel at social events – being single can seem like a huge problem that’s worth losing sleep over for a lot of us. Honestly, though? It’s not a huge deal. After all, being single is way better than being in the wrong relationship.

5. Eating way too much pizza after a night out

Busting your healthy eating habits occasionally is not the end of the world. I mean, pizza is friggin’ delicious – you should enjoy it every now and then. Just counterbalance those times with clean, healthy meals and you’ll be golden.

6. Not knowing what you want to do after graduation

It happens to the best of us, trust. Not knowing what the next step postgrad is is really not a big deal – after all, once you do decide what you want to do, you’ll probably spend a lot of time doing it: It’s better to be sure. And sometimes, being ‘sure’ takes a while.

7. Spending too much money

Did you blow a chunk of change on a bag? Shell out too much for a vacation? Overspend on a dress for a formal? If so, don’t stress unless it really put you in a bad situation. Chances are, you can simply cut back on nights out, Starbucks runs, and cheapie Forever 21 clothes for a few weeks and get back on track.

8. Getting hammered and publicly embarrassing yourself

It’s only a matter of days before someone pulls something that can top your drunk dial/epic fall/wardrobe malfunction. Don’t let it get you down.

