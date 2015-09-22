Maybe it’s her DGAF attitude or her excessive use of glitter, but I have always loved Kesha. I went to her shows a few times, one of which ended with her mounting a cannon that sprayed glitter all over the audience as the rain poured on us. We were sparkly for weeks.

You may have noticed that Kesha (minus the dollar sign) has been quiet on the music scene lately. That’s because for the last few year’s Kesha’s been more concerned with legal battles than making new music. Aside from entering rehab for an eating disorder back in the 2014, she claims her music producer, Dr. Luke, sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused her for a decade, forcing her to take drugs and driving her into the eating disorder over repeated comments on her weight.

In her latest affidavit, she also says that Dr. Luke “took credit for songs he didn’t write, for a television show he didn’t actually produce” and once after he decided Kesha wasn’t a good enough lyricist, he had Will.i.am write a verse for her to sing. “I know I cannot work with Dr. Luke,” she says. “I physically cannot. I don’t feel safe in any way.”

In court papers on Friday, Kesha’s attorney Mark Geragos told the judge Kesha’s career is at a standstill until the legal battle is settled.

“Until this Court rules on the declaratory judgment claim, Kesha is at an impasse,” states a memorandum supporting an injunction that would bar Dr. Luke from interfering with her signing with another label. “She cannot work with music producers, publishers, or record labels to release new music. With no new music to perform, Kesha cannot tour. Off the radio and stage and out of the spotlight, Kesha cannot sell merchandise, receive sponsorships, or get media attention. Her brand value has fallen, and unless the Court issues this injunction, Kesha will suffer irreparable harm, plummeting her career past the point of no return.”

On Twitter, Kesha fans have made #FreedomForKesha a trending topic.

Being a busied and raped over a period of 10 years and he still has control and ability to take away her career. Fuck him. #FreedomForKesha — jess|🎃 (@visionwitch) September 22, 2015

