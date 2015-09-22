Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know that life in the public eye can be stressful, and they’ve done everything they can to keep their new baby girl, James, away from the paparazzi. It’s been 10 months since she was born, and as much as we want to see photos of the cutie, we have to respect that parental decision. However, one of Reynolds’ close friends saw an opportunity for profit.

But shortly after his daughter’s birth, Reynolds learned one of his best friends — someone he was close with for 25 years — was trying to sell private photos of his daughter. According to Ryan, they were photos that were only sent to close family and friends.

The “Deadpool” actor opened up about the betrayal in the latest issue of GQ.

A guy that I’d known for my whole life, one of my closest friends growing up, he had been shopping pictures of my baby around. I kind of got in front of it, which is good. But it was a slightly dark period… It was like a death. It’s just, ‘Oh, well, now I’m never going to see you or talk to you again, unfortunately.’ That’s kind of how it worked out.

It completely sucks that someone who you should be overjoyed to share exciting news with tried to screwed Ryan over like that, but good for him for cutting the cord, as much as that sucks.

Other than that, Ryan seems to really enjoy fatherhood…so much so that he might add more to the family.

I like being a father. I like having a daughter. I would like to have more kids.

More future models? We’ll allow it.

[Lead image via Getty]