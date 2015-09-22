As ridiculous as it sounds, selfies are killing more people than sharks nowadays. Around the world, 12 people have died while trying to take a selfie in the past year, while eight have died from shark attacks. Although these numbers seem small, selfie death are so easy to prevent that the fact 12 people have died from them is still pretty shocking. These deaths are occurring because more tourists are becoming obsessed with taking those crazy, risky selfies on vacation.

According to Mashable, four people have died from falling while some were hit or injured by trains while taking a selfie. Just recently, Hideto Ueda, a 66-year old Japanese national, passed away after falling down a staircase at the Taj Mahal while trying to take a selfie. In Colorado, selfies have become such a huge problem because people can’t seem to stop taking photos with the wild bears that are in the park.

Police in Russia have decided to do something about this problem. In July, the Russian Interior Ministry released a brochure and started a campaign that issued a warning to people who are trying to take “cool” selfies.

Yelena Alexeyeva, an aid to the interior minister, stated,

Before taking a selfie, everyone should think about the fact that racing after a high number of ‘likes’ could lead him on a journey to death and his last extreme photo could turn out to be posthumous.

The likes are just not worth it.

[Story via]

[Image via Shutterstock]