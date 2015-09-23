Drake is no longer solely a musician; he’s now a restaurateur (that’s a mouthful).

This past Monday night, Drake had a quiet celebration for the opening of Fring’s, his new restaurant located in Toronto, Canada. More importantly, however, is that Drake had an important guest at this party: longtime friend and rumored girlfriend, Serena Williams.

Williams was spotted entering Drake’s party last Monday night in a white skirt, denim top and with stiletto heels. In addition, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith were also seen in attendance at Drake’s party as well as his mother. Aw!

The menu for Drake’s restaurant is currently unknown, but it is known that Drake partnered up with the chef, Susur Lee. Susur Lee is of the restaurants Lee, Bent and Luckee and was a contestant on Iron Chef and Iron Chef Masters. Drizzy has been friends with Lee’s sons Kai and Levi for quite some time now which explains the partnership. It can be assumed that the menu will feature Asian hints given Susur Lee’s signature as well as high-end snacks.

Long story short, the food is going to be good. I just hope it doesn’t cost $19,203,128 dollars (Canadian dollars?) for a bowl of peanuts. What even constitutes a high-end snack?

You can check out some of the photos of the night via Drake’s (@champagnepapi) Instagram feed.

