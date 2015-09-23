You’ve made it through rush. You received a bid to a house you loved. You ran to embrace your sisters on bid day. Then things got scary.

Although Greek life can be one of the most rewarding college experiences that extends long past your four years on campus, pledge season can push people to their limits. As much as the older sisters insist this is “just for fun” and “not meant to make you uncomfortable,” the horrifying stories about hazing can stop girls from going out for a sorority altogether. It’s understandable, considering an estimated 68 percent of women in Greek life have experienced hazing in order to become a member of these groups.

At some colleges, anything from being required to greet other members to sleep deprivation can be categorized as hazing. While in my opinion, a lot of new member activities are simply meant to bring the chapter together, many can make people slightly uncomfortable. However, these stories gathered from online forums and real-life accounts are tales of hazing that would make anyone reconsider joining Greek life.

Hazing isn’t limited to sororities and fraternities either. Sports teams and clubs have their own “pledge seasons” where rookies and new members are forced to show their commitment to their teams and organizations.

National Hazing Prevention Week is September 21-25 this year. If your organization participates in similar practices, stop it before something tragic happens (and I don’t mean getting caught).

