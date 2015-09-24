Even A-list celebrities aren’t immune to Mariah Carey‘s star power.

At the premiere for Anne Hathaway’s new movie The Intern, the actress spied superstar Mariah Carey making her way down the red carpet and pretty much couldn’t concentrate on anything else (aka she reacted in the way that any of us would if we were in Mariah’s presence).

She told the reporters, “I’m freaking out” as Mariah inches closer…um, UNDERSTANDABLY, ANNE.

Watch her entire reaction to the queen walking by below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McDjh85rSqU&w=640&h=360%5D

So, it’s confirmed. Anne Hathaway is not a robot after all.

Although Hathaway decided not to make her move into Mariah’s BFF territory on camera, we hope that they had a chance to interact later that night. We know who Anne will channel if she ever makes a triumphant return to Lip Sync Battle.

