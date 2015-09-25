Yesterday, celebrity couple Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross decided to post their first photo of their newborn baby girl, Jagger Snow Ross on both of their Instagram accounts. Simpson captioned the photo:

Jagger Snow Ross !! We love her so much!!! She is beyond everything!!! I have the best baby daddy @realevanross In the world. Love you

Jagger is only 2 months old and she’s already cuter than ever. You can check out the precious Instagram posts of baby Jagger down below.

The couple first got married back in 2014 and gave birth to Jagger on July 30, making it their first child together. In a recent interview with ET, Evan stated:

The biggest thing in this world is in love. I’m so in love. I love my daughter, I love my wife. She’s given me the best gift in the world. I’m very lucky. She’s the most beautiful thing you could ever think of. I’m proud to be a dad, and I’m going to make sure she knows she’s loved, and that’s all I can do.”

It’s pretty clear that the Ross family is shaping up to becoming one of the cutest celebrity family ever. #FamilyGoals!

