Calvin Harris to Propose to Taylor Swift?

It has been reported that the Scottish DJ, Calvin Harris, who began dating Taylor Swift back in March after being set up by Ellie Goulding, is preparing to propose to Taylor Swift by the end of October via a $1.4 million engagement ring.

Harris was spotted shopping for jewelry at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this month. A source states that “[Harris] said he wanted something ‘very special’ for Taylor. He was asking about the best cuts and eyed a ring for $1.4 million.”

Swift and Harris have not been dating very long, but friends of Swift believe that she’s ready to take the next step with Calvin Harris.

An insider told the US version of OK! magazine that Taylor isn’t being coy around her boyfriend. It was reported that at a recent dinner between the two, she blurted out and asked Harris if he would ever consider marrying her.

That seems very Swift-esque.

The two haven’t been seen together recently on account of Taylor Swift being on the North American leg of her ‘1989 World Tour,’ but have remained in constant contact via text messages, calls and Skype. Isn’t technology wonderful?

