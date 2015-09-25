A judge has recently approved Caitlyn Jenner’s new name and gender. Jenner did not appear in court, but she will now be granted a new birth certificate that appropriately reflects her gender and name change. She began the process a week ago, filing the documents on September 15, 2015. Jenner requested that her name be changed from William Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Marie Jenner citing the reason of “to better match [her] identity.” She signed the documents as Bruce Jenner.

She learned about the difficult name-changing process by Drian Juarez, a representative of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, in the previous episode of I Am Cait. Juarez said:

“You have to go through the court-ordered process, which has been streamlined a bit… Before, you had to have gender-confirmation surgery before you could change your gender marker. There was advocacy done to change that, and now you just have to have clinically appropriate treatment to change your gender marker.”

In the same episode, Caitlyn replied, “After hearing all the struggles people go through because they don’t have the proper documentation, I realized that I should be a little bit more aggressive in dealing with this issue of my identity.”

Congratulations, Caitlyn!

