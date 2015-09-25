Turns Out Kanye Was Dead Serious About Running For President

Depending on your opinion of the rapper/designer/self-proclaimed-creative-genius, this is either going to be really good news, or really terrible news.

Kanye West was entirely serious about running for President of the United States in 2020. When West announced his running a few weeks ago at the MTV Video Music Awards, the concluding segment of what many thought was a long, incoherent and probably liquor-infused speech after being presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from T. Swift (and later sent her flowers to thank her).

Of course, West isn’t one to shy away from grand, absurd behavior and making statements that cause a stir. But actually running for President of this country? That had to have been a joke, right? Maybe something he just said in the heat of the moment, possibly because he impressed himself so much with his own words that it inspired him to blurt something out he would later laugh off?

Apparently not.

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair magazine, West was asked whether or not he still plans to run in the 2020 campaign, in which he responded, “Oh, definitely.”

How he felt his announcement was received

As the interview goes on, which is centered mostly around his new fashion line, it’s mentioned that the reaction his announcement got surprised him– he was expecting people to be less accepting of the idea. The rapper said that he was especially taken back because, after the “six years [he] went through of ‘We don’t like Kanye'” he thinks his announcement led people to think, “‘Wait a second, we would really be into that, because actually if you think about it, he’s extremely thoughtful. Every time he’s ever gotten in trouble, he was really jumping in front of a bullet for someone else. He’s probably the most honest celebrity that we have.'”

(Well, Kanye, if you do say so yourself.)

On his reasons for running

Anti-Kanye audiences will be pleased to know that he agrees with what will probably be their primary argument against him– he has no experience with politics. This is probably because, as it turns out, he hates them.

“I hate politics,” he admitted. “I’m not a politician at all. I care about the truth and I just care about human beings. I just want everyone to win, that’s all I can say, and I think we can. […] Eventually I want the whole world to accept me and I want the whole world to accept each other. My vision of life is that we have all of the information to live in a better world, but we’re always holding information back. Information is the most important thing we have.”

He also mentioned that when he runs he, uh, prefers “not to run against someone.” Instead, he said, he would want to work with other people (which is actually a pretty pleasant, however unrealistic, idea).

He went on to point out that in the campaign currently taking place, each of the candidates has “something that each of the others needs. But the idea of this separation and this gladiator battle takes away from the main focus that the world needs help and the world needs all the people in a position of power or influence to come together.”

What does this mean for his creative projects?

West said that he thinks the world “can be helped through design” and that is why he wants to make sure, regardless of what the future holds, he maintains his creative side and surrounds himself with “forward thinkers.” Aside from that, he kind of steered the interview back to his fashion line, which he is obviously very passionate about.

Of course, many people will refuse to take West seriously as a candidate. But also keep in mind that, upon his announcement for running in the next presidential campaign, many people laughed at Donald Trump, assuming at first that he didn’t stand a chance either.

You never know what could happen. That’s the beauty of this country.

[Lead image via Getty Images]