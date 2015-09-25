Today marks the end of “Mean Tweets Week” on Jimmy Kimmel, a segment in which celebrities read insulting (yet hilarious) Tweets about themselves out-loud.

Each night on his show this week he had a different mix of celebrities participate, including George Clooney, Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Tobey Macguire, Jeff Bridges, Kristen Bell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bette Midler, Liam Neeson, Emily Blunt, Salma Hayek, Andrew Garfield, and Jack Black.

You can watch the full video below:

Among some of the funniest include:

“Kristen Bell seems like such a bitch, her vagina is probably an Alcatraz for penis.”

“Some people ask me who has the biggest penis in Hollywood. Easy. Bette Midler.”

“I hate salma hayek movies… Her voice annoys me and they never show us her boobs. Meh.”

“Is Jack Black married cause thats f**kin gross”

“Not to sound mean but Naomi Watts has such a blah face. I look at it and it’s just nothing– a blank space where features should be.”

What often makes some of these so funny are the facial expressions the celebrities make after reading them. But it’s even better when they actually have a comeback or response.

After reading the Mean Tweet about himself that read, “If you find Benedict Cumberbatch attractive, I’m guessing you’d also quite enjoy staring directly at a cat’s anus,” Cumberbatch wittily replied, “Well someone did. And she put a ring on it.” He then proceeded to hold up his ring finger to mimic the gesture of flipping someone off.

On the other hand, the Tweet read by Tobey Macguire wasn’t exactly mean. It was kind of just… strange: “Conspiracy theory: Tobey Maguire is just a hamster in a robot..” The actor didn’t have much response because, as he pointed out, “Not me though, because it’s spelled differently.”

If we had to pick though, we would definitely have to say the best Mean Tweet of this edition was Andrew Garfield’s.

After coming on the stage, sporting almost-shoulder-length hair and a beard, the star began reading the Tweet, “Is Andrew Garfield trying to do his best to look like a pedophile–” but then quickly broke into hysterical laughter. Which was actually adorable. Then, still smiling, he held up a finger indicating that there was still more, and finished reading the Tweet, “– that lives in an RV.”

[Lead image via YouTube]