At just 25 years old, Taylor Swift has essentially taken over the music industry. Her 1989 World Tour was the hottest ticket of 2015, making her transition from country cutie to bonafide pop star complete. Along with her pop icon status comes a major paycheck. T. Swift has become a chart topper who also tops lists of highest-paid celebrities. In fact, according Forbes released their annual list of highest paid celebrities, she and new boyfriend Calvin Harris took the top spot as the highest paid couple of the past year with a whopping $146 million. But how much is Taylor Swift worth?

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift’s net worth places her just short of the $250 million minimum needed to claim a spot on our list of America’s 50 Richest Self-Made Women.

Taylor Swift Net Worth as of 2018: $250 Million

So how did T. Swift amass such a major fortune in just a decade? Let’s break down how Taylor Swift came to be worth so much money.

2005 – 2008

After moving to Nashville, Tennessee at just 14 years old to pursue a music career, Taylor Swift released her first country album in October 2006. She promoted the album with a radio tour and television appearances and toured as an opener for big names in country such as Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, and Rascal Flatts.

2008 – 2010



Swift’s second studio album, Fearless, was released in November 2008, which featured hit singles such as “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.” The latter was the album’s highest-charting single, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped Taylor Swift crossover into mainstream music.

Swift went on her first headlining tour in support of Fearless, playing shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The tour was attended by more than 1.1 million fans and grossed over $63 million.

Swift became the first country music artist to win an MTV Video Music Award when “You Belong with Me” was named Best Female Video in 2009, resulting in the infamous Kanye West crashing of her acceptance speech, which resulted only in Taylor Swift becoming an even more household name. She also won four Grammys for Fearless.

2010 – 2012

Swift released her third studio album, Speak Now, on October 25, 2010. She wrote all 14 songs alone, and her work was praised by critics and fans. Speak Now was a major commercial success, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. Its opening sales of 1,047,000 copies made it the 16th album in U.S. history to sell one million copies in a single week.

Swift toured throughout 2011 and early 2012 in support of Speak Now, where over 1.6 million fans attended and over $123 million was grossed. Swift’s first live album, Speak Now World Tour: Live, was released in November 2011.

Swift also contributed two original songs to The Hunger Games soundtrack in 2012.

2012 – 2014

Swift’s fourth studio album, Red, was released in October 2012. The album’s lead single, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” became Swift’s first number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. That song and “I Knew You Were Trouble” were both international hits. Red debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 1.21 million copies.

As part of The Red Tour, Swift played 86 dates in North America, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and Asia. The tour was attended by over 1.7 million fans and grossed over $150 million.

2014 – 2016

Swift’s fifth studio album, 1989, was released in October 2014. Swift described 1989 as her first “official” pop release and parted ways with some members of her longtime band.

The album’s lead single, “Shake It Off,” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Three further singles have been released; “Blank Space” and the remixed/single version of “Bad Blood” were released as the second and fourth singles, respectively, with both of them reaching number one in the United States. 1989 sold 1,287,000 copies in the U.S. during the first week of release, selling more copies in its opening week than any album in the previous 12 years. This has made Swift the first and only act to have three albums sell more than one million copies in the opening release week. It later became the best-selling album of 2014, selling 3.66 million copies.

As part of The 1989 World Tour, which ran from May to December 2015, Swift performed in Japan, the U.S., Canada, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia. The tour earned her $61.7 million, Billboard reports.

Additionally, Billboard estimates Taylor Swift sells $17 of merchandise per ticket at her shows, helping bring in an extra eight figures per year.

In addition to tour revenue, Swift earned $73.5 million in 2015 and 2016: $7.2 million from sales, $564,000 from streaming, and $4.1 million from publishing royalties.

Over the years, Taylor has been the face of many brands in high-profile endorsement deals. She currently represents for Keds, Elizabeth Arden, and Diet Coke. While the details of these agreements have never been made public, they’re likely worth tens of millions collectively.

2017

Despite her huge success in 2016, there are a number of rumors floating around Swift’s plans for 2017. During her pre-Super Bowl concert, she confirmed that she would not partake on a concert tour for 2017. She has not confirmed an upcoming album yet, but fellow songwriter Ed Sheeran has a good feeling about Swift.

In an interview with BBC News, he says, “Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

Even if this isn’t the case, Swift is already starting off the year with a bang. She and Zayn Malik released their single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker. In the first week, it sold 188,000 in the United States and debuted at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. We’re all looking forward to what she has in store for us in the future.

2018

The ‘End Game’ track of Tailor Swift ft. Ed Sheeran and Future Spurs debut on streaming songs chart.