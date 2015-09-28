While many of us know all too well how it feels to have a whopping balance of zero dollars sittin’ pretty in our bank accounts, Jennifer Lawrence truly cannot say the same. The popular Hunger Games star that we know and love has somehow made her way to the top, from playing little Katniss Everdeen to portraying more serious roles, such as Tiffany in Silver Linings Playbook.

Let’s face it – everybody goes a little wild for a good Jenn Lawrence flick and it definitely shows in her net worth of 2016. According to the Huffington Post‘s 20 highest paid actors of Hollywood, Jenn is hitting it big time.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Net Worth as of 2018: $64 million

We hear that Lawrence is frugal, but for that nice chunk of change, she definitely doesn’t have to be. Here’s a break down of Jennifer’s climbing success…

2007 – 2009

After playing various other smaller roles, Jen made one of her first big television debuts on a TBS sitcom that you probably have never heard of. The series was called “The Bill Engvall Show,” where Lawrence played the part of the scheming older sister of a dysfunctional family. The show wasn’t successful enough to continue past 2009, but we think this was just the beginning to a Jennifer Lawrence dynasty.

She received a Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Performers in a TV Series and was nominated for Best Performance in a TV Series for her role, giving her that extra spark she needed to step up her acting career from the minor to the major leagues.

2009 – 2011

Lawrence’s movie career really took recognizable flight when she appeared as her first major part in the movie X-Men: First Class in 2011. Her character, Mystique, is an Avatar-looking, shape-shifting villain.

Even though the film was Jennifer’s first commercial success, earning $353.6 million in the box office, our guess is her villainous role didn’t tickle her fancy considering her next big role was playing the ultimate heroine. Props to her, however, for still looking pretty great, even as a blue villain.

2012 – 2015

In March 2012, Jennifer’s stardom took a turn for the best when the beloved Hunger Games was released into theaters. Lawrence starred as the ever-so-brave Katniss Everdeen, a role which required her to learn archery, combat, and tree-climbing. The movie was a huge success, earning a worldwide box-office total of $677,923,379.

This was just the beginning for Jennifer’s appearance in The Hunger Games, where she continued to play the role of Katniss again in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire released in 2013 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 in 2014. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 is due to be released into theaters on November 20, 2015. Between the three already released movies, The Hunger Games has made a total worldwide box office worth of $2,252,427,311.

No wonder Lawrence is raking it in. Although she is best recognized for being in The Hunger Games, she is also praised for her more serious roles in recent released movies, such as Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. The two movies pleasantly surprised audiences everywhere with Jennifer’s unique performances. While the two films didn’t do nearly as well in the box office as The Hunger Games, they did contribute to Lawrence’s rising net worth.

We look forward to seeing what’s next for her, such as another upcoming drama called Joy, starring Lawrence and her co-star Bradley Cooper. With that said, I’m sure she looks forward to continue making a big name (and big money) for herself in the industry.

2016 – 2017

After the Hunger Games finally came to end end, Lawrence kept working hard. Although Joy was as well received as her previous projects, her performance was still praised. She won a third Golden Globe Award and was nominated for Best Actress, becoming the youngest person to obtain four Oscar nominations.

Lawrence reprised her role as Mystique for X-Men: Apocalypse and, although the film didn’t do as well as its predecessors, Lawrence was still awarded Favorite Movie Actress at the 43rd People’s Choice Awards. She also played a role in the movie Passengers as Aurora Lane with actor Chris Pratt. The movie grossed about $15.1 million in its opening weekend and finished third behind Star Wars: Rogue One and Sing.

In 2017, Lawrence will star in the drama mother! and in the spy thriller Red Sparrow. She is also planning on being a part of Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of It’s What I Do: A Photographer’s Life of Love and War.

2018

Jennifer Lawrence somehow managed to score a Worst Actress nomination for her role in the movie ‘mother!’ at the 2018 Golden Raspberry Awards.