As if we didn’t love H&M enough. Not only can you buy totally adorable dresses for ten bucks (!!!), but now the brand is reflecting the diversity in their customers. H&M just released a new short film called Close the Loop that features models of all shapes and sizes daring to dress the way they want, but hijab-wearing model Mariah Idrissi has been singled out as a sensation.

“I honestly have no idea why,” Idrissi told Fusion. “It might be because hijab fashion has boomed in the last few years and to finally see a hijabi [a woman who wears a hijab] in mainstream fashion is a big achievement.”

Check out the full film below and see if you can spot Mariah Idrissi.

Idrissi told Fusion that H&M went to great lengths to make her comfortable on set.

“[H&M] asked how much in terms of neck I could show, but to be honest they were very respectful.” she said. She was given a private dressing area and a female assistant to help her during the shoot.

“If the cameramen noticed something not quite right, they would call a woman over to fix me. One of the watches was dangling in the wrong way, and rather than just twisting it on my wrist, the cameraman asked a woman to come over. It just showed that little bit of respect.”

We love seeing diversity in fashion, and from Mariah’s fierce Instagram, it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of the 23-year-old model.

