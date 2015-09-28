It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has had some very random cameos on her 1989 World Tour. Sure, they’re all A-list celebrities, but some of them are more targeted to your parents (See: Tay and Lisa Kudrow singing “Smelly Cat”)…or grandparents, apparently.

On Saturday night at a show in Nashville, T. Swift brought out Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger to perform “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” The man’s a living legend, but kids these days probably know him as a reference in a Kesha song instead of a rock icon.

https://instagram.com/p/8HyXC6jvO0/?taken-by=taylorswift

Well, one person in the audience Saturday night knew exactly who it was. A 72-year-old grandma went to the concert with her granddaughter, but she became the biggest fangirl of them all when Jagger hit the stage. Luckily, her granddaughter caught g-ma’s ecstatic reaction on film.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWhEB0JZ1TY&w=640&h=360%5D

In the video’s description on YouTube, the woman’s daughter says her mum had always wanted to see the Rolling Stones.

The [Taylor Swift] tickets were purchased a year in advance, not even knowing about special guests. My mom has had a lifelong dream of going to a Stones concert, but due to a serious health issue this past year she missed their tour. It was upsetting to her and a big disappointment … When Mick came out it was like he walked on stage just for her.

Who will be next to join T. Swift on stage and make dreams come true? We still have a few more months of tour dates and anything can happen.