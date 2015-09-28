Yale University is well known for its Ivy League education, its picturesque New Haven campus, and boozy threesomes gone wrong. Unfortunately, we’re not playing two truths and lie here.

Details are now emerging on the mysterious death of a recent Yale graduate Tyler Carlisle and the stabbing of his friend Alexander Michaud that occurred in May. Gawker obtained a police report under Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Act, and the events leading up to the tragic incident are now being revealed.

Turns out longtime friends Carlisle and Michaud were having a alcohol-infused threesome with an unidentified female Yale undergraduate. The woman was apparently paying a lot of attention to Michaud, making Carlisle jealous to the point that he grabbed a nearby knife and stab his friend near the neck.

Michaud got to the living room and told the female to call 911 as they tried to stop the bleeding with a t-shirt, while Carlisle paced, repeatedly saying “I’m sorry.” Carlisle then sat on the window sill and jumped nine floors to his death.

According to Gawker,

Both men grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire and were members of Yale’s Party of the Right, a hardcore right-wing division of the campus debating society. Most of their friends, according to the Yale Daily News, were “unaware of anything but friendship and intellectual camaraderie” between them.

What did we learn from this? Three’s a company…and never keep a knife on the bedside table during a threesome.

[Story via Gawker]

[Lead image via Shutterstock]