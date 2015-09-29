Man bun wearers and lovers at Brigham Young University-Idaho are currently in mourning. The school has decided to make man buns against its honor code, and will take disciplinary action against anyone who chooses to violate it. The code states that hairstyles for males must be “clean and neat, avoiding extreme styles of colors and trimmed above the collar leaving the ear uncovered.” School officials have dubbed the man bun too “extreme.”

Is it just me who thinks a college shouldn’t be able to dictate what is an appropriate hairstyle? Next thing you know, we’ll all be wearing uniforms to class. If a guy wants to let his lumbersexual-self shine, let him do so, and let us ask him what conditioning treatment he uses.

Before you arrange for a transfer, man bun lovers, there is a silver lining to this tragedy: at least the guys at BYU won’t be balding prematurely due to their top knots.