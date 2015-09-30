Beyonce, Jay Z, & Prince to Headline Tidal Charity Event

If you’re one of those rich fools who has $20 a month to spare for Tidal, then you’re in luck. Beyonce, Jay Z, and Prince will be headlining Tidal’s charity concert, Tidal X 10/20, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 20, 2015.

In addition, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Lil Wayne, T.I., Fabolous, Damian Marley, Indochine, Thomas Rhett, Alessia Cara, Bas, Benjamin Booker, Flatbush Zombies, Justine Skye, DJ Cipha Sounds, and DJ Reflex will also take the stage. The concert will be streamed live via Tidal’s website and app. Tickets are available to Tidal users Wednesday morning and to the general public on Friday, October 2.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the New World Foundation, which will benefit “nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing positive community relations and effecting systemic change for the development and sustainability of just societies,” according to the event’s website.

[Story via]

[Lead image via]