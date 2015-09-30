Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Be Charged In Deadly Car Accident

Caitlyn Jenner will not be charged with manslaughter following the February car wreck that left Kimberly Howe, 70, dead.

The Los Angeles district attorney decided Wednesday that there is not enough evidence to charge Jenner with manslaughter nor a misdemeanor. The office states that it “cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt [that her] conduct was unreasonable.”

Blair Berk, Caitlyn Jenner’s attorney, said to People magazine, “We believed from the start that a thorough and objective investigation would clear Caitlyn from any criminal wrongdoing.”

Last February, Jenner was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Coast Highway that killed Kimberly Howe. Howe’s grandchildren are suing Jenner for wrongful death. Prosecutors have been investigating the accident ever since.

Jenner told Today’s Matt Lauer earlier this month that she remembers “very little” from the collision.

Although Jenner changed her name legally last week, the papers regarding this cause still refer to her as “William Bruce Jenner.”

[Story via]

[Lead image via]