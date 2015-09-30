Mt. Erie Christian Academy, a private school located in San Diego, California, has barred a five year old girl from attending school because her parents are lesbians. Sheena and Lashaune’s daughter had attended the private school for preschool, but were called into a meeting with a school official and were told that their daughter would not be able to enroll. They were told, “Oh, this is not about your child,” but Sheena responded, “But it is about my child.” And she’s totally correct.

Sheena and Lashaune are planning to file a civil rights suit against the school alleging discrimination.

Sheena continued, stating, “If we knew from the beginning that this was unacceptable, they didn’t condone or believe in this, if it was such a big deal, we would have never started her off there… I would never put my child’s emotional well-being in an unstable setting like that.” ​

An administrator of the school, identified as Kailyn, told KGTV, a local news outlet, that the school has a non-discriminatory policy. However, when the news outlet asked whether the school had discriminated against the child because her parents were a same-sex couple, Kailyn responded, “The Bible says homosexuality is a sin. We don’t condone any sinful lifestyles.”

Let’s talk about all of the other things that the Bible says is a sin, shall we?

Eating animals that chew cud and have cloven hooves (bye steak!) Shellfish (bye weird-textured delicacy!) Eating fat (bye 75% of America’s diet!) Ripped clothing (bye ripped jeans!) Clothes of blended fabrics (bye your entire wardrobe!) Cutting your hair (hello split ends!) Shaving your beard (hello perpetual lumberjack season!) A mixed garden (bye multi-colored gardens!) No alcohol in church (the Blood of Christ is what?) No working on Sundays (bye football!)

Now, if Mt. Erie Christian Academy is a bunch of unshaved, long-haired, tattoo-less, Blood of Christ-rejecting, football-haters, then I’m sure they’re not a bunch of hypocrites.

HA.

In the school’s student handbook, it states, “all people are valuable in God’s eyes, regardless of physical, social, economic, ethnic or other factors.” It then notes that the academy opposites gay people and transgender people and reserves the right to “refuses admission…or discontinue enrollment” of such students. Hmm, I smell some hypocritical behavior. The handbook continues:

“​Mt. Erie Christian Academy is a religious, Bible-believing institution providing education in a distinct Christian environment, and it believes that its biblical role is to work in conjunction with the home to mold students to be Christ like. On those occasions in which the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home is counter to or in opposition to the biblical lifestyle that the school teaches, the school reserves the right, within its sole discretion, to refuse admission of an applicant or to discontinue enrollment of a student. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to, living in, condoning or supporting sexual immorality; practicing homosexual lifestyle or alternative gender identity; promoting such practices; or otherwise having the inability to support the moral principles of the school (Leviticus 20:13a; Romans 1:21-27; Matthew 19:4-6; I Corinthians 6:9-20).”

In response to KGTV’s report, the academy released a statement via Facebook that said they stand firmly behind their board’s decision:

“​Hello Mt. Erie family! We have been informed that today Channel 10 news will be airing a story about a Biblical decision that the School board made regarding our admissions policy. We stand firmly behind our board’s decision and ask that you support us through this time. We may receive some backlash from those who do not respect our Biblical perspective, however we will continue to provide a Christian education. It’s more concerning that we have invited Channel 10 news out to cover so many of the events and programs that we have for the community however they have never shown any interest, but the first opportunity they get to talk about controversy they are willing to spend significant resources to convince you that the church must conform to the world’s beliefs and disregard our own. Show your loving support for Mt. Erie Christian Academy by posting a positive review about our school on google or Channel 10 news.​”

San Diego attorney, Eugene Iredale, says that the school is protected by the First Amendment under its religious freedom clause. However, because public opinion continues to rise in its acceptance of same-sex marriages, a case such as this could end up at the Supreme Court in the future. He said to KGTV:

“Now the question is where do you draw the line?” Iredale asked. “If you have a religion that believed in human sacrifice or amputation of the arm or the hand for theft, would we permit that in the interest of permitting the free practice of one’s religion? I don’t think so, and one could argue that psychologically… this is as devastating to the little 5-year-old girl as some of those other vicious practices.”

“I want my baby to be safe when she grows up…I don’t want her to ever have to be discriminated against because of her lifestyle. That’s not fair.” Sheena said.

