If you find yourself struggling to fit into your mother’s clothes from when she was in her 20s, fret not. It’s not entirelyp your fault—there’s an actual scientific reason why you can’t squeeze into her jeans.

According to new research published in Obesity Research & Clinical Practice, adults living in the 1970s could eat more food and exercise less without weighing more whereas people today who eat the same number of calories and exercise will inevitably gain weight.

The study tracked the diets of 36,400 Americans between 1971 and 2008 and logged physical activity of 14,419 Americans between 1988 and 2006. These logs concluded that people today weigh 10% more than those who lived during the last millennium.

However, balancing and burning calories won’t manage your weight—it’s more complicated than that. The study’s authors theorize that it could be pollutants, antibiotics, and pesticides in foods that are at play. It is possible that they could change or have changed hormonal processes responsible for weight control. In addition, the study’s authors suspect light at night, stress, late-night eating, prescription drugs could play into this millennium’s weight gain.

And if that wasn’t enough for you, genetics may affect your metabolism as well. Your gut bacteria, too, could be changing as a result of the consumption of artificial sweeteners and meat-heavy diets.

Looks like I’ll have to trash my Sweet ‘N’ Low marinated steak recipe. What a tragedy.

