You’d think a young, rising beauty like Bella Hadid would want to focus all her attention on modeling, but this 18-year-old has other goals in mind as well. Hadid is reportedly training for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she hopes to represent Team USA in the equestrian events.

When she’s not working the runway, horses are Bella’s getaway from stress. Gigi Hadid‘s younger sister told Porter magazine that her mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster was the one who introduced her to an adoration for horses.

“My devotion stemmed from my mom’s love of horses. I have been riding since I could walk and the fact that my mom knew everything about horses really helped my passion grow,” she said.

We know one think for sure – Bella will rock whatever ugly outfit Team USA wears at the Opening Ceremony!

