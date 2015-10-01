Here at College Candy, we love a good Chrissy Teigen. She’s not only super hot and flat out hilarious, she also loves to eat (so important) and is always ready to provide honest commentary on ridiculous things that are going on in the world.

We also happen to love the way Chrissy dresses. In her line of work, she’s all about sexy model looks – but on a day-to-day basis? Chrissy keeps it casual and effortless. And we love that.

This particular look is super chic yet easy to put together. We love that all-black palette, the layers and, of course, those adorable heels. Want this look for less? Try shopping the pieces below.

