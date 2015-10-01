Nicki Minaj might seem like she has no worries in the world other than her occasional Twitter drama with a few other unnamed celebrities, but it hasn’t always been so easy for her. Within recent years, Minaj has become a rap sensation that both tweens and adults alike have come to idolize for her flamboyant style and unparalleled talent in the music industry. Coming from a difficult and uneasy family history, Minaj has propelled herself into success by using her darker days as motivation to get her there.

Nicki Minaj’s Net Worth as of 2018: $76 million

It’s pretty obvious that “started from the bottom now we here” is no understatement for Ms. Minaj. Here’s a look as to how Nicki copped this colossal net worth…

2007 – 2009

Nicki’s career all started with her drive to become famous. “I’ve always had this female-empowerment thing in the back of my mind because I wanted my mother to be stronger, and she couldn’t be,” she said in Details magazine. “I thought, ‘If I’m successful, I can change her life.'”

And boy, did that drive take her far. Before everything changed for Minaj, however, she put bread on the table working as a backup singer for local New York City rappers. Eventually, she was discovered through her MySpace account by Dirty Money CEO Fendi, who signed Nicki for 180 days under Dirty Money records.

Her connection with Dirty Money introduced her to Lil Wayne, who helped her put together her first mixtape entitled Playtime is Over, released in April of 2007. Her second mixtape, Sucka Free released on April 12, 2008, and third, Beam Me Up Scotty on April 18, 2009, were also well received and ended up kick starting her successful career.

2010 – 2012

Following shortly after the release of Minaj’s first single, “Massive Attack,” her first full album, Pink Friday, came out. This lead her to being the first female artist to have seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list simultaneously. Pink Friday‘s sales were off the charts, selling 375,000 copies in the first week and eventually becoming a platinum record.

In April of 2011, Minaj became opening act for Britney Spear’s Femme Fatale Tour, where she performed with Ke$ha and Britney for the hit song “Till The World Ends.”

2012 was a big year for Nicki as well, as she signed to be a judge on the beloved TV show, American Idol (back in the day when it was actually a thing). However, it did not last long until Minaj and Mariah Carey started to brawl and both left the show in May of 2013. Additionally, she appeared alongside Madonna at the halftime show for the 2012 Superbowl and came out with a new album called Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, which included hit songs “Starships,” “Pound the Alarm,” and “Va Va Voom.”

2013 – 2014

Minaj also entered her acting career on the set of the fabulous movie, The Other Woman, as a co-star to Cameron Diaz in 2014. That December, Minaj released her third album entitled The Pink Print, which includes the all time classic, “Anaconda”.

The “Anaconda” music video hit an all time record on Vevo records, having 19.6 million views in 24 hours.

2015

In recent news, we’ve seen Nicki on the MTV Video Music Awards, opening with her questionable “Twitter enemy” Taylor Swift, performing “The Night is Still Young.” After a kick ass performance, we can only assume Minaj plans to continue making her way into the history books. As for her net worth, it’s safe to say it isn’t about to dwindle any time soon.

Meanwhile, you can catch Nicki on her Pinkprint Tour which ends on October 20th, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. After gathering $13 million in revenue, the tour appeared on Billboard‘s top “Hot Tours” on September 3. Clearly, Nicki isn’t going anywhere these days without leaving her mark.

2016-2017

Nicki Minaj was featured in Barbershop: The Next Cut as Draya, a sassy hairdresser, which was released on April 15, 2016. The film received critical acclaim and earned a rating score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. There was also a plan to produce a show for ABC family based on her life growing up in New York. The show, titled Nicki, was scheduled to be broadcast in 2016 but filming was postponed. Minaj also released a few singles in 2016 such as “Do You Mind” and “Black Barbies”. Despite not dropping a new album for 2016, Minaj is still doing work.

With the start of 2017, she’s been changing her business practices and making big plans. On February 25th, representatives from Kmart revealed that they discontinued their partnership in her clothing line. Not only that, but she finally fired shots back at Remy Ma’s song “ShETHER”. The two have a long history spanning back a decade, but it seems the tense air between them has finally been broken. Time will tell how hard they’ll fight this time.

2018

Nicki Minaj might kick off 2018 with a new album, according to Dominique Young Unique.