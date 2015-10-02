We’ve all been there: you’re at a sisterhood event that you have very little interest in, but you’re doing your best to snap a photo that is recruitment video-worthy. Unfortunately for some Arizona State Alpha Chi Omega members, their selfies enjoying a girls’ night at the ballpark were all caught on camera.

Reddit user pnw_smalls posted a video where the girls repeatedly take selfies…for two minutes straight…in the stands of an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game.

The Diamondback announcers caught their shameless selfie shoot, and tore them apart.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OPi6ztkCYU&w=640&h=360%5D

Hey, if you’re going to spend $12 on a churro, you might as well have a photoshoot with it.

Some people are ripping these girls apart for paying zero attention to the baseball game going on (for two minutes of a three hour game, FYI), I support you, selfie girls. We all do it…you just got caught…on national television.

Do it for the ‘gram.

https://twitter.com/katieherbertt/status/649475191249113088