Social Creeps Rejoice! New App Prevents Accidental ‘Liking’ on Instagram

We’ve all been there: you’re creeping on someone’s Instagram and, before you know it, you’re suddenly 102 weeks into their feed. And even if you have never actually accidentally hit the heart button, and subsequently had to move and change your name in embarrassment, the fear of knowing it’s possible is still enough to overwhelm you. Just the thought of it is debilitating.

The thing is, it’s just too easy to creep on someone. If your ex (yeah, yeah, yeah, you know… you shouldn’t still be following him) posts a picture with a new girl, and tags her in it obviously you are going to click on her name. You know, just to see.

But it’s not your fault her account isn’t private. With virtually everything you need to know about this girl laid out before you right there in the palm of your hand, literally… of course you are going to take a scroll through, how could you not?

All it takes is just one slip up, one slip of the thumb and BAM! You’re sneakiness is non-existent, your cover is blown, and you are suddenly a creep who should be ashamed of herself. Your best course of action is to quickly unlike it, hope she doesn’t get the notification, and then go bury your head in the sand.

But, not anymore!

Insta-stalkers rejoice! Introducing: Instasnoop.

There is now an app that lets you creep away on anyone’s profile (assuming it’s public) without the fear of accidently ‘liking’ it. Instasnoop (free for iOS) not only disables the liking commenting and tagging features, but it lets you zoom in on a photo. It’s every creepers dream.

The app also features a “SnoopList” where you can add the people you are most interested in stalking. Because, let’s be real, if you care enough to snoop once, you’re probably going to go back for more later.

While having the app alone can make you feel embarrassed, since people who see it on your phone could know what it is used for, there really isn’t any shame in it. I mean, we all do it, right? It’s just a matter of how well you are at doing it.

[Lead image via Shutterstock]