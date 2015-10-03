Demi Lovato just stripped down for an impromptu shoot with Vanity Fair photographer Patrick Ecclesine. The pictures are beautiful, as well as the star’s reasoning behind having them taken in her Manhattan hotel room, a little after midnight.

Just days after the 23-year-old singer had to say goodbye to her great-grandfather she decided to take what she learned from his passing and apply it. Lovato had just three simple rules for the shoot: “no makeup, no clothes, no retouching.”

In the Vanity Fair interview, Lovato explained, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the past day, it’s that life is too short. I’m about to launch an album that finally represents who I truly am. How do I embrace this new chapter in my life? How do I really walk the walk? What does it mean to be confident? It means letting go, being authentic, saying I don’t give a fuck and this is who I am. I want to show the side of me that’s real, that’s liberated, that’s free. What if we do a photo shoot where it’s totally raw? Super-sexy, but no makeup, no fancy lighting, no retouching, and no clothing. Let’s do it here, let’s do it now.”

According to Ecclesine, it was a pretty intimate experience because he and Lovato “worked in near silence, making our way through the hotel room, communicating with subtle gestures, nods, and tilts of the head. Lovato had rarely posed nude before, so I had to be respectful of that and tread lightly. When I left her at three in the morning, she gave me a quick hug and thanked me for making her feel pretty. I thanked her for her confidence.”

Lovato’s new album will be released on October 16th and is titled, rightfully so, Confident.

