Just when McDonald’s is about to release their All Day Breakfast menu, Burger King has to scare us into never eating fast food again.

Apparently BK’s Halloween Whopper is both a trick and a treat. The burger features a black bun, yet has a very colorful surprise for those who dare to try it. Whopper lovers have taken to Twitter to share that the burgers cause eaters’ poops to turn green and blue. And guys never believed me when I said that girls poop rainbows…

Hello @BurgerKing your Halloween sandwhich turned my poop green is this a continued part of the spooks or should I see a doctor — j a k e (@bwadoom) September 30, 2015

Just had the Halloween Whopper from @BurgerKing and my poop was a blue/green color.why? — Michelle 🌴 (@elle_lynn682) October 2, 2015

The spookiest part of the Burger King Halloween Whopper is the fact that it makes your poop ectoplasmic green. — ROIJU | BALE (@Roiju_) October 2, 2015

If you really feel the need to see a picture, you can click here to view a real specimen someone was kind enough to share. If you’d rather not be grossed out the rest of the day, it’s exactly what people described: GREEN poop.

Burger King claims the black bun is thanks to A1 sauce being baked into the bread, but that shouldn’t turn your number twos into rainbows. According to Inquisitr, the green coloring comes from the food dye used to turn the bun such a dark black. Instructions for making black food coloring online contain green dye, so there’s your answer. No need to consult a doctor.

In fact, you might even like it.

https://twitter.com/ImHunterStanton/status/651051900553424898

Happy experimenting.

