Students and staff at Eastern Kentucky University are on edge after a threatening message was found late Sunday night inside a men’s bathroom located in a student center, LEX18 reports. The graffiti reads, “KILL ALL BY 10/8/15 THIS BU OOP.”

According to WKYT, a similar message was scrawled on the wall of a different men’s bathroom on campus earlier this year that read, “BRINGING GUN TO HERE 2/11/15 DEAD STUDENTS.” Security was increased and an investigation was conducted, but luckily, nothing ever came of the threat.

There has been an increased presence of both campus and Richmond, Kentucky, police at EKU since the new graffiti was found.​

With campus shootings like the one just last week at Umpqua Community College in Oregon that left ten dead happening more and more frequently, threats like this can’t be taken lightly.

While police are investigating, anyone with more information is encouraged to report it here or to call the EKU police at (859) 622-1111.