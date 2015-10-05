And I thought I was a bad babysitter for letting the kids stay up too late and taking full advantage of their HBO subscription. One babysitter decide to take it upon herself to teach the 11-year-old boy she was watching a little about growing up…and the dad is defending her.

The boy he had a day off school when Jade Hatt, 21, took off her clothes as well as his, then straddled him and had sexual intercourse. In court, the boy said he did not enjoy it because he knew it was wrong.

Her only defense when she was arrested was saying the youngster told her he was 15…STILL NOT OKAY, GIRLFRIEND.

Her lawyer argued that Hatt “clearly doesn’t operate at the level of a 20-year-old.”

So Hatt is off to jail, right? Nope. But the boy’s father, who had a previous sexual relationship with the woman, stood up in court to defend the babysitter.

The father told the court:

I know he told her he was 15. He looks older than his years. He is sex mad.

He’s sex mad? Perhaps because he’s an 11-year-old boy?

He would have been fully up for this experience and in many ways sees it as a notch on his belt and is totally unaffected by it.

Yeah, this kid won’t have any problems stemming from this experience. Definitely not.

Hatt got away with a six month jail term suspended for two years with supervision and must register as a sex offender for seven years.

Father of the year, right here.

VIEW GALLERY

[Story via]

[Lead image via Shutterstock]